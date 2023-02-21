Home World Saša Popović broke off contact with Miroslav Ilić | Entertainment
Miroslav Ilić and Saša Popović have not spoken for 23 years.

Saša Popović was a guest on the Pulse of Serbia show, where he touched on numerous topics and scandals and revealed whether there is anyone from the entertainment industry or the music world with whom he does not have good relations or would not cooperate.

“There is no one. I haven’t talked to Miroslav Ilić for 23 years. I never even met him. He simply stopped communicating with me back in 2000. It’s been 23 years already, although I appreciate his work and his songs are always welcome in Zvezde Granda”.

The conflict between them arose in 2000 when Miroslav wanted to move from “PGP RTS” to “Grand” production, but he had a condition that Popović did not want to agree to.

