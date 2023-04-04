Saša Popović received a gift that delighted him, as well as all those he boasted about, so take a look at what he has in his pocket and hand from today.

Saša Popović was visibly in a good mood on the set of Zvezda Grand, and he also boasted about the gift he received from a friend and immediately revealed his first impressions. Although he loves expensive things and is one of the richest people on the show, so he treats himself to some crazy car from time to time, today he didn’t have a grandiose, but very practical and interesting “little thing” in his hands.

It is a newer mobile phone that looks like the first mobile phones that appeared, more precisely an advanced version of Nokia, which is why Saša was particularly delighted. Only, it has one “flaw” – no Internet.

“I got this phone as a gift from a friend from Bosnia, through whom I usually buy phones. And it’s a new Nokia, small, you can see how big it is, it charges normally, just like the iPhone and every other phone. The battery lasts up to ten days , and there are two cards inside. The only thing is that there is no internet,” said Saša, revealing that he was very satisfied with the gift:

“It sounds better than any other phone! (laughs) It’s great!“. See how it looks:

