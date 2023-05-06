Home » Saša Vezenkov was fouled in the Euroleague, the coach criticizes the referees | Sports
In the Greek giant, he is angry because of the referees

Source: MN Press

After defeat of Olympiakos in the fourth game of the playoff series against Fenerbahce, Jorgos Bozikas, assistant coach to the head of the Greek team’s coaching staff, Jorgos Barkokas, publicly criticized the referees. The Bulgarian basketball player and the best player of Athens scored only two points in that match, with all five missed three-pointers, and in the previous three games he scored 19, 18 and 17 points each. After his poor performance, the coach explained that the referees, Miguel Angel Perez, Saša Pukl and Mehdi Difalah, were also to blame for such a poor performance.

“It was a game with a lot of tension, contacts and fouls. Some were called, and there were many that were not. We made 10 free throws during the match, which seems strange to me. Those games have a special intensity and it is difficult to play two good games in a row. In these playoffs, no one has been able to do that. The defenses are solid, the emotions are strong and it is very difficult for the players to adapt,” he said.

“It’s all about fighting for every possession. I don’t think Nigel Hayes-Davies’ defense is what makes it difficult for Vezenkova. We’re talking back-to-back games, and let’s not forget that he must have been fouled 200 times and won next to nothing. Our 10 Free throws are too few for such a game, considering how many contacts there were,” added the Greek.

Olympiakos led twice in the series (1:0 and 2:1), and Fenerbahçe managed to equalize both times and returned the series to Athens on Friday. The winner of the “master match”, scheduled for Tuesday, will play in the Final Four against the winner of the “master match” Monaco – Maccabi, which will be played on Wednesday.

