Saška Karan about her husband’s accident with acid | Fun

Saška Karan experienced a real drama when her husband Aleksandar Gazivoda had bad luck with acid.

Izvor: RED TV/screenshot

The singer and former reality star Saška Karan, who often lashed out at the participants of the reality show, will remember the year 2020 for the accident that befell her husband, Aleksandar Gazivoda. As it was written at the time, Aleksandar lay in the burn clinic for three weeks, because at that moment his life was in danger, so the doctors fought to save his life.

“My husband had bad luck and barely survived. Radio on an experiment with nitric acid, and at one point the situation got out of control, so he was completely disfigured, and then his skin became infected. Lying in the burn clinic in Zvečanska. He is home now and doing better, but I still worry a lot about himSaška said then.

Fortunately, he recovered after the bad luck and returned to a normal way of life. Saška and her husband Aleksandar enjoy their love, they celebrated all the best moments together, and although there was a lot of speculation that we would see the singer again in some reality show, it still did not happen.

See what Saška’s husband looks like:

And there is also a video of the singer in a bathing suit!



00:06 Saška Karan in a swimsuit Source: Instagram Source: Instagram

