Saška Karan attacked the host | Fun

Saška Karan made a real mess in one show, when she jumped on the host because of a question.

Izvor: YouTube/ HYPE TV /screenshot

Former reality show participant, scandal master and singer Saška Karan is known for her sharp language and for telling everyone what she thinks without holding back. Although we don’t see her so often in public anymore, it seems that conflicts are not in her distant past, so now she created a real scandal in the show and attacked the host, all because of questions she didn’t like.

During a guest appearance on a television station, during a conversation with the host, she experienced a blackout. The course of the conversation was the most normal, they talked about current events, reality TV, and at one point they also touched on her relationship with the accordionist, because of which the singer lost all strings and almost attacked the host.

“Is it true that you were once in a relationship with an accordion player?”, the question read.

“With an accordion player? Well, it’s possible, but it probably didn’t make an impression on me,” said Saška, and then she got up and walked towards the host of the “Pretres” show.

“What are those questions? Let me ask you, Do you want me to ask you… who were you last night…“, Saška argued.

“I really don’t know what these questions are. Now I’m going to tear them apart. You want me to tear you apart too,” shouted Saška and cursed the presenter, and then she got so close to him that it seemed as if she was going to pounce on him, but luckily she just turned around, she tore up all his papers and left the show.

See how it all looked!

02:52 Saška Karan attacked the presenter Source: Tiktok/stefan.ovde0

Source: Tiktok/stefan.ovde0

