The daughter-in-law of the best tennis player Novak Djokovic, Saška Veselinov stood in front of the cameras for the first time after giving birth and revealed how she copes with the role of a mother.

Former anchor, Saška Veselinov recently gave birth to her son Aleksandar, and proud father Đorđe Đoković celebrated with his family and friends the same evening and recorded an emotional video for his wife, in which she shed tears of joy. Saška stood in front of the cameras just three weeks after giving birth and shone in a white suit.

She revealed how she copes in the role of a mother, what kind of heir she is, as well as that she has already returned to work and all the responsibilities that go with it – “I feel great that I have a little baby at home who brings a smile to my face every daybut also that after a year of hard work, my wish and everything I’ve been working on until now came true,” said Saška and revealed what Aleksandar was like as a baby.

“I think that the way the parents behave in the house, that’s how the baby is. She takes on that energy, and we’re all really in agreement. Aleksandar is calm, sleeps, eats, is very cuddly, and mom uses every moment to bother him“, said Saška with a smile and reveals that she managed to fulfill her wish and open a salon.

“The salon consists of three parts. In the first part, there are exclusive wedding dresses. In the second part of the salon, there is a shop where you can buy some of my designed swimwear, prom dresses, party dresses, leather collection, while the third part is made as a beauty salon. In this salon, girls can rent a dress or buy it, and then indulge in professional make-up,” Saška said, adding that she plans to expand the range soon.

“Soon we will include decoration, men’s suits in our range, I want to expand this offer to various fronts”, said Saška Đoković in the show “Weekend iz Prvo rede” and revealed that she and Đorđe will have a wedding anniversary party every September 12 , because their friends were delighted with the celebration, and precisely at these gala celebrations, she plans to bring a dress from her salon.

