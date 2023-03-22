Former host Saška Veselinov gave birth and gave birth to a boy, who was given a name with a strong meaning by his proud parents.

Source: ATA / Antonio Ahel

The sister-in-law of the best tennis player Novak Djokovic and his brother Djordje’s wife, Saška Veselinov, gave birth to a boy, whom they the proud parents decided to give the name Aleksandar. The name Alexander translated from the Greek language means “he who is the protector of people”.

Đorđe and Saška got married in mid-September last year and had luxurious celebrations at two locations in Belgrade and in Montenegro on the beach. Many public figures such as Saša Kovačević, Milica Pavlović, Marija Mikić, Aleksandra Prijović…

“Đole makes me happy in every possible way and nothing is difficult for him to do for me. He is truly completely devoted to me and I am grateful to have such a partner,” Saška once told local media.

Saška Veselinov on one occasion, she discovered a piece of paradise in which she lives with her husband Đorđe and which she will now enjoy with their heir. The young married couple has a large living room, from which you can see the stairs leading to the floor below, a huge, walled fireplace with a fire burning, and the furniture in this room is made of the finest wood. They decorated the room with flowers and decorative vases, and Saška also showed the bathroom, which was made of ceramics.

See what their home looks like:

