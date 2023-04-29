satellite images before the war and today – Corriere TV

The video of the devastated city was shared on social media by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky

Satellite images taken before the war and today show the destruction of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city devastated by Russian attacks. The video was posted on social media by President Zelensky who writes: «More than 90% of Mariupol is destroyed».

“Nearly half a million people once lived there. And now there are hardly any houses left intact. The terrorist state has done everything to kill this city» reads again in Zelensky’s post