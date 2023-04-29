Home » satellite images before the war and today – Corriere TV
World

satellite images before the war and today – Corriere TV

by admin
satellite images before the war and today – Corriere TV

The video of the devastated city was shared on social media by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky

Satellite images taken before the war and today show the destruction of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city devastated by Russian attacks. The video was posted on social media by President Zelensky who writes: «More than 90% of Mariupol is destroyed».

“Nearly half a million people once lived there. And now there are hardly any houses left intact. The terrorist state has done everything to kill this city» reads again in Zelensky’s post

April 29, 2023 – Updated April 29, 2023, 12:29 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Velež - Zrinjski 0:1, statements by Nedim Jusufbegović Krunoslav Rendulić | Sport

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 29 April...

Udinese market – Beto towards farewell / The...

News Udinese – Nesto-Thauvin no security / Problems...

Medvedev announced the mass destruction of Ukrainians Info

Čedomir Jovanović on Slobodan Milošević and The Hague...

«Really hard moment»- Corriere TV

Breaking the rules: find out how to break...

LIDL | Shock Deal: It will change your...

Intimate Friends publish Ep by the hand of...

Turkey, Erdogan meets again in public after 3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy