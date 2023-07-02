satellite images – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press show what appears to be a newly built military-type camp in Belarus and, according to the leader of the Belarusian anti-Lukashenko guerrilla group BYPOL made up of ex-army members, Aliaksandr Azarau, the site is intended to house fighters of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, whose construction is underway, according to AP near Osipovichi. The images, provided by Planet Labs PLC, suggest that dozens of tents have been set up in the past two weeks at a former military base outside Osipovichi, a city 230 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border: a satellite photo taken on June 15 shows no trace of the rows of white and green structures, which are instead clearly visible in a later image, dated June 30th. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Border Forces told Ukrainian media that up to 8,000 fighters from Wagner’s private military force could be deployed in Belarus. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 2, 2023

