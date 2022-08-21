In recent days, the continuous high temperature and drought have caused the water levels of rivers and lakes in many parts of the northern hemisphere to drop significantly, and the riverbeds of many rivers are exposed. The current drought in the western United States has not eased, and the water level of Lake Mead in the Colorado River Basin has continued to drop to a level that does not support the opening of the gates. The drop in the water level of the Colorado River directly affects the drinking water, agricultural irrigation and power supply of about 40 million people in the basin.

The Rhine River, which flows through many European countries, also has the problem of falling water level as a shipping route in Europe. Satellite images show that due to the drop in water levels, the width of the water surface of some of the Rhine River has been significantly narrowed compared to before.

The Danube, the longest river in Western Europe, also experienced a sharp drop in water level in the heat and drought, blocked waterways, and dried up the surrounding vegetation.

Satellite images of the Loire River in France show that the exposed riverbed is larger than the river surface, and the vegetation around the river is also showing a blighted brown color.

Italy’s important grain-producing region of the Po River has also experienced its worst drought in seven decades. In satellite imagery, the hue around the Po River basin has changed from green to its now dry yellow.