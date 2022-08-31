Home World Satellite photos of the Russian Third Army Corps: this is how Moscow is preparing for the Ukrainian counter-offensive
World

Satellite photos of the Russian Third Army Corps: this is how Moscow is preparing for the Ukrainian counter-offensive

by admin
Satellite photos of the Russian Third Army Corps: this is how Moscow is preparing for the Ukrainian counter-offensive

The Russians had been preparing for a long time Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Southin the area of Kherson. For this they created a new grouping of combat units: a reserve to be deployed where the attack of the army of Kiev would be concentrated. The satellite photos examined by Rochan Consulting of Konrad Muzyka, one of the most capable military analysts in deciphering the situation of the conflict, allow us to understand the nature of these reinforcements.

See also  Creating a New Era of Prosperity and Development——On the Important Speech of President Xi Jinping at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development

You may also like

A Japanese company gets permission to continue investing...

The rainy typhoon “Xuanlannuo” in the southwest of...

Gorbachev dead, farewell with the Kremlin “distinctions”

In Kherson the counter-offensive enters the third day

Spain, hailstorm with 10 centimeter grains: 20-month-old girl...

Japan supports African countries in launching CubeSats |...

Gorbachev, the enemies, the economic errors, the illusion...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China expresses condolences on...

Lockdown in China after 5 cases of Covid...

As soon as Gorbachev died, the West began...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy