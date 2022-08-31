The Russians had been preparing for a long time Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Southin the area of Kherson. For this they created a new grouping of combat units: a reserve to be deployed where the attack of the army of Kiev would be concentrated. The satellite photos examined by Rochan Consulting of Konrad Muzyka, one of the most capable military analysts in deciphering the situation of the conflict, allow us to understand the nature of these reinforcements.