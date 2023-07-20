«Saturday I will be in Bologna. Then I’m getting married in Egypt”

“I’m planning to be there in Bologna on Saturday morning arriving in Milan: from Milan I will move to Bologna”. Patrick Zaki told reporters tonight as he left the Italian embassy in Cairo. “I will be in Bologna for only two weeks, then I will go back to Egypt due to my wedding in September. After the wedding in Egypt I will definitely go back to Italy to resume my studies and my life in Bologna”.

“From the first day I left, I said I wanted to go back to Bologna: I want to go back as soon as possible and I’m working on it. Now the process is over – he told Ansa – and I feel that I have the right to go back to see my colleagues, to present myself to collect my degree, to lead a normal life in Bologna and I hope this happens in the next two days, returning to Italy after several years of absence”.

The court case of the 32-year-old Egyptian researcher and activist, a Coptic Christian, lasted 3 and a half years, including 22 months of pre-trial detention in prison. Zaki was first sentenced to three years last Tuesday and then released after a pardon granted by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Enrolled at the Alma Mater University of Bologna, he had graduated at the beginning of July, connecting from Egypt.

“The darkest moment was the sentence”

“The most difficult moment was after the verdict” on Tuesday, he said, “because I didn’t expect such a heavy sentence. I felt that I would be back again in the storm: prison and waiting, and that my future was blocked. More prison and then the travel ban”. “I thought about all this, all the memories came back and it was certainly a difficult moment for me, also given the reaction of my parents to the verdict”, Patrick said again, implicitly referring to his mother’s desperate screams (“My God, they took him to me”). “It wasn’t easy but thank God”, “I went out and try to deal with the new situation, the future will be better”.

When asked if he would like to take his parents with him to Italy, he replied: “They are elderly and I don’t need them to stay with me, it’s easier for them to stay in Egypt.” “They can visit me later, when my situation stabilizes, at my home,” he added. “Now of course there will be a lot of travel, interviews, celebrations: I prefer, when I’m in Italy, to give them quality time, to go on excursions to see Italy, which is not possible now,” he concluded.

As soon as he was free, after shaking hands with a security man in a striped T-shirt on the edge of a series of barriers, Zaki hugged his mother Hala for several seconds, then his girlfriend Reny Iskander, his sister Marise and his father George. In the New Mansura Police Directorate, Patrick Zaki was not locked up in a security cell but slept in a room for officers, said the boy’s mother. “Now I’m free, I think about returning to Italy as soon as possible” she told reporters. “I’m thinking about returning to Bologna, to be with my colleagues at the university”. “Now I’m going back to Cairo,” he said, still haunted by questions.

Tajani: We managed to get this result

“No bartering, no under-the-counter negotiations. The government was able to get a young researcher back to Italy who risked spending some time in prison. We managed to achieve this result. Then you can say what you want. We are serious people, we don’t do this type of bartering”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Radio 24 on an alleged barter between the release of Patrick Zaki and the Regeni case. As for Regeni, he added, “we will continue to ask for light to be shed on the matter as we have always done, we have put the two issues on the same level”.

Meanwhile, civil society, which has done a lot for the boy’s release, celebrates and asks not to lower the attention threshold on other cases, similar to that of Zaki. “Things in Egypt will really change when the two most important prisoners of conscience, Alaa Abdel Fattah and Ahmed Douma, are released. The pardons concern individual profiles, Egyptian prisons remain full” observed Riccardo Noury, spokesman for Amnesty International, who immediately spoke of “excellent news” referring to the successful release. Between 60,000 and 100,000 political prisoners and prisoners of conscience estimated by human rights organizations are still held in the Egyptian prison system.