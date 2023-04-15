Saudi Airlines plane damaged in firefight at Sudan’s Khartoum International Airport – Xinhua English.news.cn

Saudi Arabian Airlines issued a statement on the afternoon of the 15th local time, saying that a passenger plane numbered SV458 under the company was damaged in the firefight that occurred in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, that morning.

The statement stated that the passenger plane was damaged by crossfire before taking off from Khartoum International Airport in Sudan to Riyadh. There were many passengers and crew members on board. However, the statement did not disclose whether there were casualties in the incident, but said that the relevant working team is cooperating with the Saudi embassy in Sudan to obtain more information about the accident.

A subsequent statement from the airline revealed that it had decided to suspend all flights to and from Sudan.

