In Saudi Arabiaduring 2022, fifteen people were sentenced to between 10 and 45 years in prison just for expressing their opinions on social media. The 45-year sentence is the harshest sentence ever imposed in Saudi Arabia for online expression of opinion: it was handed down to Noura al-Qahtani, 50 years old, mother of two. Should she still be alive, she will have a sentence at the end of the sentence travel ban of the same duration as the sentence: he will not be able to leave Saudi Arabia until he reaches the age of 140.

A slightly lighter sentence took her Salma al-ShebabPhD student at the University of Leeds, UK: aged 34 for tweeting a support of activists for women’s rights. Sentence to 15 years of Mahdia al-Marzouguia Tunisian nurse, has something incredible: she was indicted for posting tweets about events of his country. At the end of the sentence she will be expelled.

All convictions have been handed down since Special Criminal Court: originally supposed to deal with terrorist crimes, but its jurisdiction has expanded over the years, hand in hand with the application of the anti-terrorism laws against simple Twitter users, “guilty” of having published content concerning i human rights. It should be noted that the sentences of al-Qahtani, al-Shebab and al-Marzougui were increased on appeal from 13 to 45 years, from six to 34 years and from three and a half years to 15, respectively.

The reason? Since last June, the Court has been presided over by a gentleman who was part of the delegation sent to Istanbul in October 2018 to cover up evidence of the murder and dismemberment of the journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city. If this appointment explains the harsher penalties, another story makes us understand how it started witch hunt on Twitter.

In December a US court convicted a former Twitter executive, Ahmed Abouammofor spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia. According to the verdict, Abouammo gained access to suitable sensitive information to identify and locate Twitter users for the benefit of the Saudi royal family. Abouammo provided the Saudi authorities with the names of Twitter users posting critical content or embarassing towards them. The US court verdict also states that a Saudi government official had asked Abouammo to remove an account that produced posts critical of the royal family and provide him with all user data.