Saudi Arabia, an American arrested who wanted to take her daughter away

Saudi Arabia, an American arrested who wanted to take her daughter away

WASHINGTON – A new diplomatic case complicates relations, already very tense between Saudi Arabia and the United States. An investigation byAssociated Press revealed that an American woman was arrested at the height of a tug-of-war to take her daughter out of the kingdom over objections from her Saudi ex-husband.

It all happened two days ago: Carly Morris was summoned Monday to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah and is still stuck there, according to reports from the human rights group Freedom Initiative, which works from Washington.

