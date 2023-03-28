Home World Saudi Arabia and China ever closer (and the USA ever further away). New agreements on oil and payment currencies
World

Saudi Arabia and China ever closer (and the USA ever further away). New agreements on oil and payment currencies

by admin
Saudi Arabia and China ever closer (and the USA ever further away). New agreements on oil and payment currencies

Saudi Arabia is considering accepting yuan instead of dollars as payment currency for oil exported to China. The writes it Wall Street Journal. Another sign of approach towards Beijing and departure from Washington. Not only that, the state company Saudi Aramco acquired a stake 10% (for a value of $3.6 billion) in the Rongsheng Petrochemicals, the largest of the Chinese oil refineries to which it will supply 480,000 barrels a day. At the beginning of March Beijing brokered a historic deal which has seen Saudi Arabia and Iran reach an agreement to start a process of normalization of their relations after decades of strong friction. These are the traditionally closest Middle Eastern country to the United States and the furthest away, respectively. Furthermore, Riyadh has so far held a very soft attitude towards Russia, a country with which it continues to do business, much more than before.

Russia, China and Iran, with some Indian backingthey are trying to undermine the dominance of the dollar as a global currency of reference. Domain that remains solid but which, according to some observers, could sooner or later begin to feel the effects of the sanctions imposed against Moscow. China and Russia have already agreed to use also the yuan in the exchange of hydrocarbons. Other countries fear that if they clash with the United States, their dollar reserves, often held at foreign central banks, could suffer the same fate. Saudi Arabia is the second largest producer and first exporter in the world of oil. Every day sells in Beijing 1.7 million barrels of crude oil, for an equivalent value at current values ​​of approximately 46 billion euros per year.

See also  Cameroon was hit by a tornado before a plane carrying 11 people lost contact – yqqlm

Previous Article

Burning tyres, smoke bombs and chanting: thousands take to the streets in Tel Aviv against the justice reform – Video

next

Next article

Israel, protests also in Jerusalem: thousands in front of Netanyahu’s residence after the dismissal of the defense minister

next

You may also like

Israel overwhelmed by protests, Netanyahu postpones justice reform...

Elena Kitić was accused of being illiterate Entertainment

Pope confirms “You are the light of the...

Vlahović scored against Montenegro | Sport

Burning tyres, smoke bombs and chanting: thousands take...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 28 March...

Restyling of the “Franchi” stadium: the European Commission...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Japan shall not initiate...

Pixie about Filip Kostić left angry because he...

The meaning of Israel’s ultra-nationalist government for Palestinian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy