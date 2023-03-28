Saudi Arabia is considering accepting yuan instead of dollars as payment currency for oil exported to China. The writes it Wall Street Journal. Another sign of approach towards Beijing and departure from Washington. Not only that, the state company Saudi Aramco acquired a stake 10% (for a value of $3.6 billion) in the Rongsheng Petrochemicals, the largest of the Chinese oil refineries to which it will supply 480,000 barrels a day. At the beginning of March Beijing brokered a historic deal which has seen Saudi Arabia and Iran reach an agreement to start a process of normalization of their relations after decades of strong friction. These are the traditionally closest Middle Eastern country to the United States and the furthest away, respectively. Furthermore, Riyadh has so far held a very soft attitude towards Russia, a country with which it continues to do business, much more than before.

Russia, China and Iran, with some Indian backingthey are trying to undermine the dominance of the dollar as a global currency of reference. Domain that remains solid but which, according to some observers, could sooner or later begin to feel the effects of the sanctions imposed against Moscow. China and Russia have already agreed to use also the yuan in the exchange of hydrocarbons. Other countries fear that if they clash with the United States, their dollar reserves, often held at foreign central banks, could suffer the same fate. Saudi Arabia is the second largest producer and first exporter in the world of oil. Every day sells in Beijing 1.7 million barrels of crude oil, for an equivalent value at current values ​​of approximately 46 billion euros per year.