Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China reduces the possibility of armed conflict between the nations, both directly and in proxy conflicts in the region.

The deal, reached in Beijing this week during the National People’s Congress ceremonial, represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese, confirming how the Arab states of the Persian Gulf are sensing the slow US withdrawal from the broader Middle East. The deal also comes as diplomats have sought to end a years-long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

The two countries released a three-party communiqué with China, which brokered the deal. “After the implementation of the decision, the foreign ministers of both nations will meet to prepare the exchange of ambassadors,” Iranian state television said, adding that the talks were held over four days.

The joint statement calls for the re-establishment of ties and the reopening of embassies to take place “within a maximum period of two months”.

In a video broadcast by Iranian media, Wang Yi, senior diplomat (head of diplomacy) of China, can be heard offering “sincere congratulations” on the “wisdom” of the two countries. “Both sides have shown sincerity,” he said. “China fully supports this agreement.”