Saudi Arabia, bus bound for Mecca catches fire: at least 20 dead

Saudi Arabia, bus bound for Mecca catches fire: at least 20 dead

Twenty dead and at least thirty injured among the passengers of a direct bus to Mecca. The vehicle caught fire after an accident on a bridge in southern Saudi Arabia, in the province of Asir. There are many Muslims who are leaving for the “small pilgrimage” or Umrah in this period, while the “great pilgrimage” or Hajj is expected in 3 months: in this case long bus queues form, creating problems for Saudi traffic.
The victims of today’s incident, as reported by the Al-Ekhbariya channel, are of “different nationalities”.

