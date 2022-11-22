Saudi Arabia denies output increase report, oil prices soar to regain some lost ground



November 22 News from the Associated Finance Press (Editor Niu Zhanlin)On Monday, local time, Saudi Energy Minister Abdul Aziz denied reports of an increase in production and said the kingdom was ready to cut production further if needed. The news stimulated the short-term surge in international oil prices and recovered most of the lost ground.

Earlier media reports said that Saudi Arabia is discussing with other member states to increase production, and may raise the alliance’s daily output by 500,000 barrels at the OPEC+ meeting on December 4.

Due to the above-mentioned production increase news, both oil prices in the United States and Burundi fell below their September lows, and once plummeted by more than 6% within a day. After the Saudi Energy Minister denied it, the current decline narrowed to 1.1% and 1.3% respectively.

The Saudi Energy Minister stated that the current OPEC+ agreement will continue until the end of 2023. As we all know, OPEC+ will not discuss any decisions before the meeting. The current 2 million barrels per day production cut will continue until the end of 2023. If further production reduction measures are required To balance supply and demand, we stand ready to intervene.

Oil prices initially rallied in October after the OPEC+ deal to cut output, but have fallen to their lowest levels since January as the global economic outlook deteriorated and demand fell due to the pandemic.

U.S. President Joe Biden has slammed the production cuts, saying they endanger the global economy and has said some sanctions will be imposed on Saudi Arabia. Some angry Democrats vowed to retaliate against Saudi Arabia, and they proposed a number of retaliatory measures, including slashing arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government stated that the move was purely based on economic considerations and had no other reason.

OPEC has twice lowered its forecast for global oil demand, while the Saudi energy minister said the group would remain cautious due to “uncertainty” about the health of the global economy.

Saudi Arabia has slashed oil exports this month to comply with the OPEC+ production cut deal, according to data from energy analytics firm Kpler. The group’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Next, the Group of Seven (G7) is expected to announce a specific price cap on Russian oil this week, which will also have an impact on the oil market. The G7 has finalized a plan to set a cap on Russian oil prices on December 5. take effect.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak responded on Monday that the cap on Russian oil prices will lead to a decline in supply. If oil prices are restricted, Russia may also cut oil production. The politicization of energy will only lead to a shortage of market resources. The price cap is an example.