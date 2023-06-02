Saudi Arabia expresses concern over ceasefire violations by conflicting sides in Sudan – Xinhua English.news.cn

[Saudi Arabia expresses concern over the violation of the ceasefire agreement by the conflicting parties in Sudan]The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on June 1 local time, stating that the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Response Force have seriously violated the ceasefire agreement, which has caused great harm to the Sudanese people and hindered humanitarian relief and cooperation. Important basic services in Sudan resumed. The statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it hopes that the conflicting parties in Sudan will take practical actions to abide by the ceasefire agreement that is still in effect, resume the interrupted negotiations and resolve the conflict through consultations, and support the humanitarian aid work to help the Sudanese people. (CCTV news client)

On June 1 local time, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement stating that the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Response Force have seriously violated the ceasefire agreement, which has caused great harm to the Sudanese people and hindered humanitarian relief and the restoration of important basic services in Sudan.

Since April 15, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Response Force have continued to clash in the capital Khartoum and other places. On May 20, under the mediation of Saudi Arabia and other countries, the conflicting parties signed a temporary ceasefire agreement in the Saudi port city of Jeddah through negotiations. The conflict situation improved significantly after the agreement came into force on the 22nd. On May 29, the two sides announced the extension of the temporary ceasefire agreement for 5 days. Since then, armed conflicts between the two sides in Khartoum have occurred from time to time. On May 31, the Sudanese Armed Forces announced the suspension of ceasefire talks with the Quick Reaction Force in Jeddah.

The statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it hopes that the conflicting parties in Sudan will take practical actions to abide by the ceasefire agreement that is still in effect, resume the interrupted negotiations and resolve the conflict through consultations, and support the humanitarian aid work to help the Sudanese people.

(Article source: CCTV news client)