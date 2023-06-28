Home » Saudi Arabia: firefight in front of the US consulate, two dead
Two people died during an afternoon firefight in front of the American consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Saudi authorities report it. According to the reconstruction of a police spokesman quoted by the official Saudi agency, an armed man got out of the car in front of the building and was killed by the security forces. A Nepalese security guard died of injuries sustained in the firefight.

