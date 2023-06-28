Saudi Arabia: firefight in front of the US consulate, two dead

9
Two people died during an afternoon firefight in front of the American consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Saudi authorities report it. According to the reconstruction of a police spokesman quoted by the official Saudi agency, an armed man got out of the car in front of the building and was killed by the security forces. A Nepalese security guard died of injuries sustained in the firefight.
