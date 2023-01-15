Home World Saudi Arabia, “hostile use of social media”: teacher sentenced to death
A law professor supporter of reforms in Saudi Arabia he was sentenced to death for alleged crimes, including using WhatsApp and Twitter to share news deemed “hostile” to the kingdom, according to court documents seen by the British Guardian newspaper.

The details of the allegations against the 65-year-old Awad Al-Qarni they were shared with the British newspaper by his son Nasser, who fled the country last year and lives in the United Kingdom, where he has sought asylum.

The professor’s arrest in September 2017 marked the beginning of a crackdown on dissent by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

