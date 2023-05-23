Home » Saudi Arabia, Ilaria De Rosa the hostess in cell denies the accusations: “They made me sign a document in Arabic”
Saudi Arabia, Ilaria De Rosa the hostess in cell denies the accusations: “They made me sign a document in Arabic”

Saudi Arabia, Ilaria De Rosa the hostess in cell denies the accusations: “They made me sign a document in Arabic”

The young Italian hostess Ilaria De Rosa, detained in Saudi Arabia, who this evening was visited in prison by the Consul General of Italy in Jeddah, denies any charge with respect to the consumption of alcohol or drugs. The young woman appeared shocked, although in good physical and psychological condition, and happy with the visit of the Italian diplomat, from whom she received news of the family and reassurances about her case and the attention given to it by the Farnesina and the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who is following the story in first person. The 23-year-old said she was completely innocent and did not understand the reasons for her arrest, which took place while she was having dinner with friends.

According to his story, in the garden of the villa where he was a guest, about ten armed and plainclothes people would show up, so much so that the first impression was that it was a robbery. The searches would then have taken place, which would also have involved her, the only woman to suffer such intrusive treatment probably as a non-Arab.

It was only when the stewardess arrived at the police station that she realized she had been arrested. The first interrogation in English would have taken place 5 days after the blitz and on that occasion she would have decisively denied any type of charge regarding the consumption or possession of drugs and the consumption of alcoholic beverages. At the end of the interrogation, then, according to reports, Ilaria De Rosa would have found herself signing a document in Arabic of which she said she was unaware of the content.

