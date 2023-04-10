Once upon a time there was a story that, in Saudi Arabia, prisoners sentenced to death for crimes committed when they were minors would get the switching of the penalty. Some have been like this, but not ad Abdullah al-Hawaitinow twenty, that is on death row since he was 14 years old. Moreover, for a crime – the killing of a police officer during a robbery of a jewelry store in the coastal city of Duba – which he did not do.

To exonerate him there is even a video, exhibited during the trial, which portrays him while play ball on the beach during the robbery and for the next hour. In other images, taken by CCTV cameras, the robber can be seen moving with extreme coldness, two weapons in his hand, before fleeing in a police car after killing an officer. From his stature, everything looks less than a fourteen year old.

Although he could not be in two different places at the same time, al-Howaiti he confessed, and this was enough to sentence him to death. But, as is the practice in Saudi Arabia, the “confessions” are extracted with the torture and they are sufficient for the court to issue the sentence.

Al-Howaiti has exhausted appeals and could be executed any day now.

In Saudi Arabia in 2022 they were carried out almost 150 death sentencesmore than the sum of the previous two years.