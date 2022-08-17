Salma al-Shehab, 34, a Saudi student at the University of Leeds, was sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting dissidents and activists.

Salma al Shehab was on vacation in Saudi Arabia in January 2021 and had planned to return to the UK when she was stopped, the Freedom Initiative explains in a series of tweets. “What happened is irrational, heartbreaking and disastrous for her and the hundreds of women detained on similar rights-support charges,” says Hala Dosari, a Saudi Arabian activist and scholar who has been a refugee in the United States for years.

The Saudi Special Tribunal for Terrorists ruling was handed down weeks after US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia and also marks the latest example of how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman targeted Twitter users in the its crackdown campaign, while simultaneously controlling a major indirect stake in the US social media company through the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Salma al-Shehab, a mother of two small children, was initially sentenced to three years in prison for the “crime” of using a website to “provoke public unrest and destabilize civil and national security.”

But on Monday an appeals court issued the new sentence – 34 years in prison followed by 34 years of travel ban – after a prosecutor asked the court to consider other alleged crimes.

According to a translation of the court proceedings, which was viewed by the Guardian, shehab allegedly “helped those seeking to cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security by following their Twitter accounts” and retweeting their tweets under the new allegations.