Saudi Arabia wants to enter the Tempest, the superfighter project of Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan

LONDON – Saudi Arabia wants to join the Tempest project, i.e. the new generation fighter planes designed and produced by Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan. This is an important and already controversial novelty for one of the most futuristic and crucial projects of the future of world defense and which is already dividing the “allies”.

According to Financial TimesRome and London would at least be in favor of starting negotiations for Riyadh’s possible entry into the consortium.

