Original title: Saudi Arabia’s 6th “Future Investment Initiative” Conference opened, Xinhua News Agency became the only Chinese media partner of the conference for the first time

Xinhua News Agency, Riyadh, October 26 (Reporter Wu Zhongmin and Wang Haizhou) The sixth “Future Investment Initiative” conference in Saudi Arabia opened on the 25th in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The “Future Investment Initiative” conference is the largest international investment and innovation forum in the Middle East. It attracts many political and business leaders every year and is known as “Desert Davos”. The theme of this conference is “Investing in Humanity: Building a New Global Order”. More than 500 speakers from Saudi government agencies, enterprises, universities, world-renowned companies, investment institutions, and international organizations and more than 6,000 representatives from around the world attended the conference. For the first time, Xinhua News Agency participated as China‘s only media partner.

Richard Atiyas, CEO of the “Saudi Future Investment Initiative” Association, said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency that it is of great significance for Chinese entrepreneurs and investors to come to Saudi Arabia to participate in this conference. The conference needs to hear from China The media partnership between Xinhua News Agency and the “Future Investment Initiative” conference has further promoted cooperation and exchanges between Saudi Arabia and China in various fields.

The three-day conference will focus on topics such as sustainable development, the rise of geo-economics and regional peace, and the complex challenges facing the international community in the future.

The “Future Investment Initiative” conference in Saudi Arabia is directed by the Saudi Ministry of Investment and hosted by the “Future Investment Initiative” Institute. The first conference was held in 2017.