Home World Saudi Arabia’s alert to the US: Iran’s imminent attack
World

Saudi Arabia’s alert to the US: Iran’s imminent attack

by admin
Saudi Arabia’s alert to the US: Iran’s imminent attack

It was on alert. In Riyadh, Washington, and other Middle Eastern capitals. Saudi Arabian intelligence, according to the Wall Street Journal, has reported to the United States that Iran is on the verge of attacking targets in the country. All the military forces of the area, and those of the US, have been placed on alert.

The move, according to Riyadh, would be linked to the need to shift the attention of citizens from internal protests, which continue to upset Iran despite attempts to repress them. Tehran’s intention would be to attack both Saudi Arabia and the city of Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, which hosts an American base. The street protests, which now call for the overthrow of the regime, also had an ethnic dimension from the beginning: Mahsa Amini, the girl who died after being arrested by the moral police, was part of the Kurdish minority, which has long complained of violence and discrimination.

The United States took the information seriously. “We are concerned about the threat scenario, and are in constant contact with the Saudis through military and intelligence channels,” a National Security Council spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal. “We will not hesitate to act in defense of our interests and our partners in the region.”

The concreteness of the threat is supported by the fact that, since September, Iran has been hitting Iraqi Kurdistan with missiles and drones. A US military plane was shot down, although Tehran blamed the separatist groups in the area. The government of Iran has also publicly accused the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel of fomenting the demonstrations.

Find out more

The commander of the Islamic Republican Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, had threatened Saudi Arabia last month for media coverage of the protests: the news is broadcast via satellite in Farsi, and therefore also visible to Iranians, from various channels. including Iran International, which is based in London and is funded by the Saudis. “This is our last warning – said Salami, according to the official Iraqi media, during some military exercises – You are involved in these issues and you know you are vulnerable”.

You may also like

Barbad Project, 70 musicians from 11 nations play...

Bolsonaro does not recognize the defeat: “Protests against...

Middle East, Wall Street Journal: Iran’s Imminent Attack...

Israel, exit poll: Netanyahu would have a majority...

Israeli elections, exit polls: Netanyahu with 61 seats,...

Suspect in house attack on Pelosi’s husband intends...

Brazil, Bolsonaro implicitly accepts defeat and transition: “Our...

Hundreds of new products, new technologies and new...

United Kingdom, the incredible fall of Matt Hancock:...

Exclusive | XBB strain fears a new wave...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy