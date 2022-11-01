Listen to the audio version of the article

It was on alert. In Riyadh, Washington, and other Middle Eastern capitals. Saudi Arabian intelligence, according to the Wall Street Journal, has reported to the United States that Iran is on the verge of attacking targets in the country. All the military forces of the area, and those of the US, have been placed on alert.

The move, according to Riyadh, would be linked to the need to shift the attention of citizens from internal protests, which continue to upset Iran despite attempts to repress them. Tehran’s intention would be to attack both Saudi Arabia and the city of Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, which hosts an American base. The street protests, which now call for the overthrow of the regime, also had an ethnic dimension from the beginning: Mahsa Amini, the girl who died after being arrested by the moral police, was part of the Kurdish minority, which has long complained of violence and discrimination.

The United States took the information seriously. “We are concerned about the threat scenario, and are in constant contact with the Saudis through military and intelligence channels,” a National Security Council spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal. “We will not hesitate to act in defense of our interests and our partners in the region.”

The concreteness of the threat is supported by the fact that, since September, Iran has been hitting Iraqi Kurdistan with missiles and drones. A US military plane was shot down, although Tehran blamed the separatist groups in the area. The government of Iran has also publicly accused the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel of fomenting the demonstrations.

The commander of the Islamic Republican Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, had threatened Saudi Arabia last month for media coverage of the protests: the news is broadcast via satellite in Farsi, and therefore also visible to Iranians, from various channels. including Iran International, which is based in London and is funded by the Saudis. “This is our last warning – said Salami, according to the official Iraqi media, during some military exercises – You are involved in these issues and you know you are vulnerable”.