Saudi Professor Sentenced to Death for Online Comments, Human Rights Watch Reports

A retired professor in Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to death for his online comments, according to his brother and Human Rights Watch. Muhammad al-Ghamdi, a 54-year-old retired Saudi professor, criticized corruption and human rights violations in five tweets, which led to his arrest and subsequent conviction under Saudi Arabia’s anti-terrorism law. Al-Ghamdi’s brother, Saeed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, tweeted about the sentencing, expressing his belief that the severity of the sentence was intended as punishment for his own activism.

Human Rights Watch has condemned the court’s decision, stating that a death sentence for peaceful tweets represents a terrifying escalation in the crackdown on freedom of expression in Saudi Arabia. The organization highlights the alarming increase in executions in the country, with at least 92 people executed this year alone. In 2022, ALQST, a UK-based human rights organization, recorded 148 executions in Saudi Arabia, more than double the number from the previous year.

Lina Alhathloul, head of monitoring and defense for ALQST and sister of the released Saudi political prisoner Loujain al-Hathloul, described the death sentence as part of an “escalation of repression” and a chilling message that even a simple tweet can cost someone their life.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice and Interior Ministry have been contacted for comment but have not responded at this time. The international community and human rights organizations continue to call for the protection of freedom of expression and an end to the use of the death penalty for non-violent offenses.