Home World Saunas closed in Sweden due to expensive energy
World

Saunas closed in Sweden due to expensive energy

by admin
Saunas closed in Sweden due to expensive energy

The rise in energy prices is also hitting Sweden hard and this is also having an impact on an important part of the Scandinavian country’s lifestyle: taking a sauna.

The chain of gyms Sats has made it known – quoted by Sveriges Radio – that it will have to close most of its saunas due to the high costs of electricity. In Sweden most gyms have a sauna and it is very common to go to the sauna after training.

The problem of closing saunas does not only concern gyms. In fact, some residential apartment buildings in southern Sweden have also announced the closure of their communal saunas. Becky Waterton, who lives in Malmo, says that signs have appeared outside the saunas in her apartment building informing them that they will remain closed until April 1, 2023: “I’m surprised they close them, it doesn’t seem like many use them. It would be more logical if they told people not to use laundry dryers, ”Wateron told Ansa.

The expensive energy is felt especially in the regions in the south of Sweden, while in the north of the country, due to the abundance of hydroelectric energy, the increase in prices is much more contained.

Find out more
See also  Obama, birthday with controversy: at the mega party of the 60 years 700 people in full Covid alarm

You may also like

At least one dead in Ebola outbreak in...

Tunis, off to the “queer” film festival in...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Urge the US to...

Benjamin Giorgio Galli killed in Kharkiv, the consul...

Despising SCO, German chancellor ‘angry’ at NATO ally...

Ukraine war: Four Russian-occupied territories plan referendum in...

China to conquer Latin America

Adhering to the “Shanghai Spirit” and promoting the...

Putin gives in to the “hawks” and orders...

Putin’s speech on mobilization: what it means for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy