Listen to the audio version of the article

The rise in energy prices is also hitting Sweden hard and this is also having an impact on an important part of the Scandinavian country’s lifestyle: taking a sauna.

The chain of gyms Sats has made it known – quoted by Sveriges Radio – that it will have to close most of its saunas due to the high costs of electricity. In Sweden most gyms have a sauna and it is very common to go to the sauna after training.

The problem of closing saunas does not only concern gyms. In fact, some residential apartment buildings in southern Sweden have also announced the closure of their communal saunas. Becky Waterton, who lives in Malmo, says that signs have appeared outside the saunas in her apartment building informing them that they will remain closed until April 1, 2023: “I’m surprised they close them, it doesn’t seem like many use them. It would be more logical if they told people not to use laundry dryers, ”Wateron told Ansa.

The expensive energy is felt especially in the regions in the south of Sweden, while in the north of the country, due to the abundance of hydroelectric energy, the increase in prices is much more contained.