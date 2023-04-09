You have the real possibility of obtaining truly incredible savings on your mortgage: we are talking about 100 euros per month in savings simply with this simple trick. Listen well.

The home loan is undoubtedly the type of tax considered among the heaviest by all, above all because it really takes a substantial slice of the salary.

In fact, we are talking about a sustainable mortgage when it does not exceed the percentage of at least 30/35% of the total salary. Yet in Italy the situation is known, it is quite controversial, given that with the arrival of inflation, Italy was one of the few European countries that absolutely did not adapt, but which instead continued to have salaries at the same level.

This has led to a real difficulty for those who pay the mortgage, above all because studies have also revealed that to date the interest linked to the mortgage itself exceeds the percentage of 3%.

A really high sum, yet did you know that there are still ways to save even on the mortgage payment? We are talking about substantial savings, at least 100 euros per month.

Saving on the mortgage: here’s the winning trick

Let’s talk about the methodology called subrogation or renegotiation for the mortgage which, as previously mentioned, allows for considerable monthly savings.

In fact, we are talking about a fairly widespread method, where you can request, in case you are not satisfied with the type of loan or the interest given by a specific bank, a change of loan to another bank that may have more advantageous conditions. Furthermore, this method of change has absolutely no cost to users, but it is all paid for by the bank itself.

But what are the actual savings figures? On a mortgage of 200 thousand euros over 30 years taken out 3 years earlier at a rate of 2% with a monthly installment of 740 euros per month, today, with the subrogation, bringing the new residual duration to 25 residual years, it is possible to obtain an installment of 705 euros per month with a rate of 1.10%. Savings, also thanks to the reduction of the 2-year duration, will be equal to 95 euros per month.

