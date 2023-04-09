Home World Save 100 euros a month on your mortgage with this brilliant trick: no one ever thinks about it
World

Save 100 euros a month on your mortgage with this brilliant trick: no one ever thinks about it

by admin
Save 100 euros a month on your mortgage with this brilliant trick: no one ever thinks about it
finanzarapisarda.com

You have the real possibility of obtaining truly incredible savings on your mortgage: we are talking about 100 euros per month in savings simply with this simple trick. Listen well.

The home loan is undoubtedly the type of tax considered among the heaviest by all, above all because it really takes a substantial slice of the salary.

In fact, we are talking about a sustainable mortgage when it does not exceed the percentage of at least 30/35% of the total salary. Yet in Italy the situation is known, it is quite controversial, given that with the arrival of inflation, Italy was one of the few European countries that absolutely did not adapt, but which instead continued to have salaries at the same level.

This has led to a real difficulty for those who pay the mortgage, above all because studies have also revealed that to date the interest linked to the mortgage itself exceeds the percentage of 3%.

A really high sum, yet did you know that there are still ways to save even on the mortgage payment? We are talking about substantial savings, at least 100 euros per month.

Saving on the mortgage: here’s the winning trick

Let’s talk about the methodology called subrogation or renegotiation for the mortgage which, as previously mentioned, allows for considerable monthly savings.

In fact, we are talking about a fairly widespread method, where you can request, in case you are not satisfied with the type of loan or the interest given by a specific bank, a change of loan to another bank that may have more advantageous conditions. Furthermore, this method of change has absolutely no cost to users, but it is all paid for by the bank itself.

finanzarapisarda.com

But what are the actual savings figures? On a mortgage of 200 thousand euros over 30 years taken out 3 years earlier at a rate of 2% with a monthly installment of 740 euros per month, today, with the subrogation, bringing the new residual duration to 25 residual years, it is possible to obtain an installment of 705 euros per month with a rate of 1.10%. Savings, also thanks to the reduction of the 2-year duration, will be equal to 95 euros per month.

See also  See the "once in a thousand years" flash flood in Death Valley National Park from space - Scientific Exploration - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Murder in Milan on Easter night: stabbed young...

Tel Aviv attack, no bullets found in Alessandro...

France, 4-storey building collapses in the center of...

Easter in Iraq and Nigeria: amidst the rubble...

King Charles and the royal family, today a...

Los Amigos Invisibles will present “Cool Love” in...

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft crisis puts Kiev’s plans at risk

PSG coach Kristof Galtje went crazy because of...

ABA league playoffs are not postponed because of...

“Absurd that it costs less to go from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy