Save 10,000 people with a green blog ~ Green Future

I was 23 years old… Like many young university graduates, I was shot through with a host of aspirations for something big. What do we not imagine at this time of life? We pursue higher education, we get a big job in a company, we launch into entrepreneurship, we become a politician or a millionaire… Given the situation that the country was going through at that time, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. , I only wished it was grand and noble.

In search of the noble ideal

Whatever I could do as a university course, it still seemed unclear because I couldn’t find a name for the ideal I had, nor the means that would allow me to realize it. All I aspired to was to have maximum impact by changing and saving lives. In reality, all the obstacles and difficulties that stood before me visibly constituted a distance between what I had and the ideal that I carried in my heart, which seemed to me insurmountable and I felt discouraged. The country was going through a difficult time economically, environmentally and socially. Many businesses had closed. The number of job seekers had multiplied, which required having certain skills and years of experience to get a job. But these requirements, I didn’t recognize any of them.

At that time, I had just discovered online training courses on conservation organized by the IUCN PAPACO. Even though I was bored, the desire to educate myself and acquire certain skills kept me going. Fortunately, one day, I came across the Objective 2030 platform. It was a training platform on sustainable development organized by the Institut de la Francophonie pour le Développement Durable and the Organization Internationale de la Francophonie. I liked the module on the green blog. I admit that this module allowed me to give a name to my ideal and gave me the means to achieve it.

The cascading impact

Have maximum impact by changing and saving lives, without ever having studied medicine. Although I named my ideal and found the way to get there, the rest seemed harder: “un important”. I often remembered the University of Texas slogan is: “Those who comment here changing the world”. Researchers say the average person encounters 10,000 people in their lifetime. If each of us changed the lives of just 10 people, and if each of those 10 people changed the lives of the other 10 people, and so on… In 5 generations, in 125 years, we will have changed the lives of 800,000,000 people. If we add a generation, we can change the entire population of the world: 8,000,000,000 people.

At first, I thought it was impossible to change the lives of the 10,000 people we meet in our lifetime. Today, I recognize that I was wrong. Reading what happens every day in Iraq or Afghanistan:

“A young army officer makes the decision to turn left instead of right towards Baghdad and the 10 soldiers with him are saved from an ambush. »

“A non-commissioned officer from the women’s team senses that something is wrong and pulls a section away from an iodine bomb. Which saved the lives of a dozen soldiers in Afghanistan. »

A blog to save lives

Think about it! Not only were these soldiers saved by the decision of one person, but their children were also saved, and their children’s children. Several generations have been saved, and only by one decision and one person. This is how I embarked on this noble quest. As his soldiers saved lives through action, and like a pastor who preaches the gospels to save the lives of sinners, I got into climate activism. Through my blog and my pen, I aim to reach an average of 10,000 people, change 10,000 lives and save 10,000 lives.

On the occasion of World Blog Day, I would like to wish a happy blogday to all Mondologists and Mondologists, as well as to the team that takes care of refining our articles.

