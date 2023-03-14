Ladies and gentlemen, forgive my audacity! I take up my pen to say things that may be beyond my age. With these words that I sharpen like weapons, I wish to fight certain evils in order to free our souls. Child I am, I have observed long enough without being able to react. But today, I’m fed up. I’m sick of it because in times of crisis, silence is a crime. It’s impossible for me to keep quiet when everything is going badly for the children that we are. In doing so, I will be guilty of the misfortunes we are experiencing.

Rights, not just duties

With us, everything leads us to believe that the children only have homework. However, according to UNICEF, we have many rights globally recognized. Rights which, unfortunately, are ignored by some parents. Rights that others prefer to ignore, violate and upon arrival, children are abused, mistreated, abandoned, kidnapped… And since then, thousands of children have suffered martyrdom in silence! In that case, tell me then! Should I, in this case, be silent because I am a girl? Tell me if I should close my eyes to these horrors that prevent our happiness, just to please those who make our misfortunes? And for how long? I’m fed up and for that, I have to speak! It doesn’t matter who I hurt or who I attack, but I have to speak! So, I implore your indulgence and I ask you to listen to me!

I know that I am defenseless. For this offense, I also know that I will be judged. At the end of my intervention, I know that you will condemn me for contempt of court for having said loudly what my fellow men think lowly. But, I am the voice of the other voices which have no voice. And before you blame me, please listen to my plea!

These rights are nothing but words

According to International Convention on the Rights of the Childwe have ten important rights ! We have the right to be protected against any form of discrimination because of our race, religion, origin or sex, the right to have a name and a nationality, the right to sufficient and healthy food , the right to be cared for and to benefit from care and treatment adapted to our age, the right to education, the right to be fed, housed and to grow up in good conditions, the right to play, to laugh , to dream, the right to access information, to express our opinion and to be heard, the right to be protected from violence and exploitation; and even for all refugee or disabled children, who also have the right to special protection. But it is clear that despite congresses and other sensitizations made here and there, these rights are nothing but words.

Aligned words that only make sense in the countries of the founding fathers. Words ignored as we flout our rights. Powerless words against these evils that ruin us, harm us and destroy us. And I’m so angry when we confuse children living in the city with those who suffer in our countryside. With us, there are children gods and others. The children of the rich and those of the poor. THE children managers and employees. You know it well and yet you say under all the skies we are equal! If only injustice kills the unjust!

The children of the gods… and the others

Ladies and gentlemen, dear parents, crowned heads, religious leaders, this message is for you! Ignore my little person and listen carefully to my complaint! We others, children of anyone, we really hurt. And if the texts exist, they will have to be put into practice. We have all these rights and yet we suffer. At school, social, ethnic and religious discrimination is on the increase. Is the school really secular? It depends on who says it! In our own country, we are treated like foreigners.

At school and at home, we eat and rarely even what we find and not what we want. When we are sick, it is “be strong, in the name of Jesus, you will be healed”. No adequate and adapted care! At the limit, we are drunk with medicinal products of dubious origin. Worse, education in the villages is a rare commodity. Contrary to school drop-outs, the rate of which worries international organizations every year. Teen pregnancies are on the rise and child marriage has become the norm. Our living and working conditions leave much to be desired. In this case, how can we experience normal growth? We don’t even have the right to have fun, to laugh, to smile, to spend pleasant moments with our fellow human beings.

And under these conditions, how can we be happy? Curiosity with us is a crime. And the right to information a sacrilege. Everything is taboo and the most curious are considered perverts or petty thugs. Thinking and expressing our opinions? What a crime of lèse-majesté! We are severely punished and vulgarly exploited. They mistreat us, mistreat us and if by misfortune, a psychological, physical or physiological handicap occurs, we are abandoned to our sad fate. This is what we live, as children, you want me to shut up!

“Every child we teach is a man we win”

You live in big cities with your children ! You think it doesn’t concern you because you represent the elite of this country. Your children are happy, in school, have enough to eat and thrive. The rest of us suffer on a daily basis and fight vigorously against hunger and the diseases of the moment. Witnesses to our misfortunes, you decide to be myopic and indifferent! Around you, some children abandon the benches and give themselves up to the streets. From misadventure to misadventure, they become criminals and perhaps end up in prison. Around you, children are dying for lack of medicine. You are aware but you do not react. For heaven’s sake, that has to change!

I may have been very virulent in my apology, but receive my argument! On my knees, I come to implore your clemency, your wisdom and your blessing. If in the past you have sinned against us, repent! Redemption is now! It’s now and not tomorrow! Wasn’t Victor Hugo right when he said that “every child you teach is a man you win over”? So if you really care about us in the future, now is the time to play your part. If you are to deserve something from us tomorrow, now is the time to sow the right seeds. Our future depends on you! Of you and your goodwill. You can no longer stay on the sidelines Millenium Objectives for development. Get into the dance and failing to work for the achievement of all 17 SDGs, start by learning about those that concern us and that target our rights.

Ladies and gentlemen, dear parents, the solution lies in achieving these Sustainable Development Goals. As children, we know times are tough. We recognize and understand your daily efforts. But, once again, I beg of you, do not deprive us of our rights. Do what is necessary at least with the five most fundamental such as the right to identity, the right to health, the right to education, the right to protection and the right to participation. We are tired of being objectified. It is time to consider ourselves as subjects. It is no longer enough to ratify the convention of our rights. No ! It is now a question of passing laws at the national level to allow them to be respected. And whether you like it or not, we are the future of this country. Its development also depends on us, on our education, our know-how, our well-being and all this is only possible if we are considered from our childhood. We don’t want to end up in the streets, help us avoid acts of vandalism. THE children abused, malnourished, and abandoned, we have to end it! Girls abused, humiliated and raped, it has to stop! The marriage of teenagers, the work of minors, the trafficking of kids, we must put an end to it! And if now you still hold my guilt, arrest me! But I beg you: we must now respect our rights! Thank you for listening !