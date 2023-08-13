Saved father and son in Sutomor | Info

A boy (9) and his father were evacuated from the Golo Brdo locality. According to unofficial information, they are from Serbia.

Source: RINA.RS

Members of the Protection and Rescue Service Bar today carried out an operation to rescue a ten-year-old boy and his father who, due to the risky terrain, could not return to safety on their own. The risk existed from the start of the landslide.

“The boy and his father climbed Golo Brdo and could not return back to Sutomore. There were risks for both the boy and his father, as well as for the swimmers on the beach below because there was a danger of triggering a landslide. The situation was very risky because the terrain is quite erosive and it is easy for rocks to fall. Therefore, we appeal to both local residents and tourists to be extremely careful and not to put their own and other people’s lives in question.“, was confirmed for “RINU” in the Protection and Rescue Service Bar.

With the skillful and quick intervention of members of the Protection and Rescue Service, the action was carried out successfully and no one was injured. According to unofficial information from the field, father and son came to Bar from Serbia on vacation.

