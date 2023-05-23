Home » saved on the fly by his father- Corriere TV
World

saved on the fly by his father- Corriere TV

by admin
saved on the fly by his father- Corriere TV

On May 16, a one-year-old boy, Cole, was rescued from a swimming pool by his father, Zachary Petite, a firefighter from Hemet (California). The man then decided to broadcast the video to make all parents aware of having the utmost attention when near a swimming pool where, with children, anything can happen. In this video, in fact, the little one takes off his life jacket while his father is turned around for a few seconds, and jumps into the water; but fortunately the man notices it in time and recovers it on the fly.

May 23, 2023 – Updated May 23, 2023, 5:34 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  In the first aid point in Bakhmut, where the lives of the injured are saved - Corriere TV

You may also like

Air Afrique: from birth to bankruptcy, the legacy...

The page is not found – OUR ATTITUDES...

How much is the most expensive ice cream...

WhatsApp is rolling out a new option for...

Miljana Kulić begs to be returned to the...

Danijela Dimitrovska boyfriend | Entertainment

when the Pope told me “I can’t even...

U.S. Republican negotiator: Debt ceiling talks are not...

STATE RAILWAYS Agreement signed for ultra-fast networks throughout...

HIGHWAYS 1.5 billion euro earmarked for the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy