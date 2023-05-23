saved on the fly by his father- Corriere TV

On May 16, a one-year-old boy, Cole, was rescued from a swimming pool by his father, Zachary Petite, a firefighter from Hemet (California). The man then decided to broadcast the video to make all parents aware of having the utmost attention when near a swimming pool where, with children, anything can happen. In this video, in fact, the little one takes off his life jacket while his father is turned around for a few seconds, and jumps into the water; but fortunately the man notices it in time and recovers it on the fly.