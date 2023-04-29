Home » Savo Drezgić scored 36 points for Crvena Zvezda in the semi-finals of the cadet league Sport
Savo Drezgić scored 36 points for Crvena Zvezda in the semi-finals of the cadet league Sport

Savo Drezgić scored 36 points for Crvena Zvezda in the semi-finals of the cadet league Sport

Savo Drezgić scored 36 points in Partizan’s victory against Red Star.

Partizan cadets defeated Red Star in the semifinals of the Serbian championship for that age – 88:81 (20:23, 18:21, 30:19, 20:18). He was brilliant Savo Drezgić who scored 36 points (8/13 for two, 3/9 for three, 11/11 from penalties), with 16 assists, six rebounds, three steals, two turnovers and utility index as high as 56.

Željko Obradović included him in the senior black and white team at the Radivoje Korać Cup. The trophy expert recognized the talent of the young basketball player and now you can see why. The super-talented defender was born on August 11, 2006, is 191 centimeters tall and excels for his age. He showed it in the match against his biggest rival.

Along with Drezgić, Plisnić stood out with a double-double performance (23, 13 points) and the two of them were the only ones in double figures. On the other side, Kostić and Vlajoć scored 19 points each. The matches are played in the “Arena”, and in the final, black and white will play against Mega, which was better than Borac (66:60). He recently recorded a triple-double at the Euroleague tournament for juniors.

