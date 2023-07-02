SBK 2023. UK GP. Alvaro Bautista wins Race 2. First podium for Danilo Petrucci – Superbike

Superbike greets Donington with another beautiful race, which first lived on the fight for victory, and from the fourteenth lap onwards he gave a show with the pilots who competed for the supporting positions, starting from the third step of the podium.

With his victory number 48, the sixteenth of this season, Alvaro Bautista demonstrates that second place in the Superpole Race was almost an accident and that in long races there is none for anyone.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was once again the toughest rival for the Spaniard, but in the end he had to settle for second place. The Turkish Yamaha resisted Alvaro up to nine laps from the end. When Bautista overtook him Toprak replied immediately, but was unable to do anything when on the straight leading to the first corner the world champion launched the decisive attack.

Once in the lead, Alvaro set his usual pace and the fight for victory ended there. With the Spanish and the Turkish firmly in the top two, interest has shifted to their backs, where it is finally gritty and concrete Danilo Petrucci with six laps to go he first overtook Alex Lowes and immediately after also Jonathan Rea, moving into third place. In the wake of the two consecutive overtakings, the rider from Terni maintained a very fast pace, securing his first podium in Superbike and giving Barni Racing a podium that had been missing since 14 October 2018, when Xavi Fores took second place in San Juan in Argentina.

The show didn’t end because also the revived Scott Redding, in front of his home crowd, wrung out all the horsepower of his BMW and overtook the Kawasaki duo to take an unexpected fourth place. Rea, who had been battling for the podium until five laps from the end, finished fifth ahead of Lowes. All-Italian fight for the seventh position and in the end the comeback Axel Bassani prevailed who preceded Andrea Locatelli. Lorenzo Baldassarri finished last in nineteenth position.

The race was suspended immediately after the start due to a bad accident at turn eight, which involved Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Loris Baz and Tom Sykes. It was the latter who triggered the carom with a high side, and while the riders following him miraculously managed to avoid him, Baz and Rinaldi hit his BMW and crashed. All three riders have always been conscious and at the moment it is only known that Sykes is injured in the chest, has broken ribs and a contusion to his left hip. Rinaldi’s unfortunate moment continues, as he remained on the ground for a long time, but we hope he didn’t suffer anything serious in the crash.

