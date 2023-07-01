SBK, LIVE Superpole SBK Donington: live minute by minute

The weather keeps teams and riders in check in view of qualifying on Saturday morning: Toprak starts under the favor of the forecast despite temperatures just above 15 degrees with completely cloudy skies

Written by Riccardo Guglie… – Sat, 01/07/2023 – 10:25

11:22 Watch out for the Ducatis! Bautista conquers the second position while Petrucci is third! Alvaro accuses only 68 thousandths of a second from Rea while Danilo is 168 thousandths behind.

11:21 Rea arrives at the finish line and takes the momentary pole with a superb 1’26″041!

11:20 Rinaldi crashes at the last corner while Sykes grabs third place despite a slight wide at the corner before the finish line. Bautista is fifth, Rea seventh. The session lights up

11:19 Locatelli ends up in the gravel while Toprak takes first position in 1’26″410. Watch out for Rinaldi who lights up a red helmet in the first sector.

We’re halfway through the session: here’s the timesheets with Lowes leading ahead of Locatelli. 15 pilots in one second!

11:15 Lowes remains in command after the first run while Petrucci is seventh behind Rea. Redding 8th, Oettl 12th followed by Rinaldi.

11:12 Lowes takes first position in 1’26”684 ahead of Locatelli and Bautista while Sykes fourth with Toprak behind him. Rea 8th, Bassani 10th, Rinaldi 12th. These are the times on the first lap.

11:10 Here we are: the Donington qualifying now begins with Granado the first of the drivers to take to the track!

11:00 The SSP qualifying has just ended with Bulega taking pole. Now waiting for the Superbike with the session starting in just 10 minutes. The weather conditions are the same as this early morning: completely overcast with temperatures of 17° in the air and 20° on the asphalt.

9:32 The Superbike FP3 has just ended with Alvaro Bautista who placed the winning paw in the final thanks to the time of 1’27”636. A session that saw the riders deal with a particularly treacherous asphalt, considering that the track was damp until mid-session.

In the final the times then dropped and Bautista put everyone in line ahead of Toprak’s Yamaha by 144 thousandths, currently second in the World Championship. Johnny Rea closes FP3 with the third time, six tenths behind Locatelli and Lowes from the lead.

Bassani’s Ducati appears in sixth position with Redding behind it while Oettl closes the top ten with Go Eleven’s Panigale. 14th Petrucci, 21st Rinaldi then Baldassarri.

At 11:10 local time, 12:10 Italian time, the start of the Superpole.

At 11 local time, 12 Italian time, the SBK qualifying will start at Donington. There is the risk of a blind shift, because during FP3 the riders had to deal with the asphalt being damp at times due to the rain that fell during the night.

The fact is that up to now the protagonists of the series have not been able to find a real shift where they can work to trace the path to follow. Toprak certainly starts under the thumbs, but he will have to pay attention to the competition represented by Bautista and Rea.

Unsubscribe from updates Stay updated, click to enable notifications from GPOne.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

