SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with passion for SBK

VIDEO – Alvaro fights with Razgatlioglu for over half of Race 1, Rea takes the podium. But Andrea Iannone was seen again in the paddock, who is working to be on the track in 2024 on a Ducati from Go Eleven or Barni

Written by Marco Caregnato – Sat, 15/07/2023 – 19:58

VIDEO:

After taking pole position at Imola, Toprak Razgatlioglu seemed to be able to break Alvaro Bautista’s dominance right on the track closest to the Borgo Panigale factory. But the Spaniard fought, reassembled and in the end won yet another success of a triumphal season up to now, despite cutting 250 revs to the engine of his Panigale V4.

Jonathan Rea was seen again on the podium, but the power debt of his Kawasaki is evident and as much as the great champion fights with a knife between his teeth, he seems far from being able to really worry the two rivals for the victory. Andrea Iannone was seen again in the paddock at Imolawho is working to look for a saddle in view of 2024. The possibilities at the moment concern a Ducati fielded by Go Eleven or by Barni, but at the moment there is nothing defined on the table.

In this news from the paddock, our correspondent Riccardo Guglielmetti in the company of Denis Sacchetti of Go Eleven tells us how Saturday in Imola went.

