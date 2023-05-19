Home » sc derby partisan željko obradović furious | Sport
sc derby partisan željko obradović furious | Sport

Here’s how angry Željko Obradović was in the match against the Student center!

Source: MN PRESS

And the fact that Partizan and the Student center are playing an equal match speaks for itself how much the black and white team failed in both matches of the series. Fortunately for them, James Nunelli was composed and focused enough to “tie” eight points at the end of the second game and prevent the disaster of the people of Belgradebecause with another defeat against the outsiders from “Morača” they would be eliminated from the playoffs in the quarter-finals and end the season.

And how angry Obradović was at the game while watching his team make mistakes and misses, was shown by one time-out. On it, he loudly asked the players why they were playing the kind of defense he didn’t tell them to play.

“You have to control this. I never said that. That penetration is your responsibility. Did I ever say that we play a ‘push’ defense? Did I ever say that?!”, Obradović said during a break. Listen to:


Željko Obradović
Source: YouTube/ABA league etc

The third match of the surprisingly exciting quarter-final series will be played on Monday, in Stark Arena. See how the dramatic match looked like in the “Morača” hall:

