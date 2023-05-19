sc derby partizan željko obradović statement | Sports

Partizan’s coach on the dramatic victory in Podgorica against the Student Center.

Source: YouTube/KK SC Derby

He is a partisan beat the Student Center in the second game of the quarter-final series and won the “master’s match”, scheduled for Monday in the Stark Arena. After the narrow triumph, with a decisive basket by James Naneli, the coach of the black and white team, Željko Obradović, congratulated the team on the victory and said that his team was motivated and fighting, and he congratulated the players for that.

“Obviously, there was a lot of desire from the players of my team and I congratulate them for that, but we have a problem with a very poor three-point shot. It was also in Belgrade, where it was on 9/32, and tonight it was on 7/28. All told, that’s 16/60 over two games. During the season, we shot 45 percent from three points. Today we had a lot of open shots, a huge number, we didn’t score anything. The team will have a day of rest tomorrow and I hope that they will concentrate and find the strength to play at a better level than in the first match and tonight. Thanks to the audience.“

How is Jam Madar hurt?

“I asked him how he was feeling, he said he was going to be fine, whatever that meant. Tomorrow he will immediately take a photo of his leg, so we will have the result during the day“.

Obradović also spoke about the hero of the victory, James Nanelli.

“Players have swings and they are human. If I’m not mistaken, this is our 70th game of the season. Material fatigue, first of all in the head, that’s where it all starts. He played a phenomenal finish, I asked for the ball to be in his hands, he smartly recognized that. There are always important details for the development of the end game, we will work on it and try to play as well as possible, with the greatest respect for the Student Center.“

Obradović stated that it was obvious that the series against Real Madrid had mentally drained the black and whites, and that was quite clear in both matches against the team from Podgorica.

“It is obvious that those games with Real left the team mentally tired. That the team is fighting is evident. I say that because the Student Center had 20 turnovers in the first game, and 22 tonight. It means that we are trying to play aggressively, and I congratulate the team for that. We suffer in rebounding, but when everything is added up, we had more possessions and shots. With the quality we have, I think it’s more than enough to play a good game. And in the announcement of this series, I said that I have great respect for the Student Center team. They prepare exceptionally well, they play exceptionally well, and congratulations to all of them“.

“The first training session after Madrid I gave them recognition and congratulated them for everything done in the Euroleague, I think we had an outstanding season, with everything that happened in the playoffs and I said that it is time to forget and turn to our primary goal, the ABA League . Whether they talk to each other, I can’t tell. But it is evident that tonight the energy and willing moment was at the highest possible level“.

The “Masterpiece” between Partizan and the Student Center will be played on Monday, in Stark Arena.