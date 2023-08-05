Home » Scamacca-Atalanta, the striker landed in Rome: visits and signing
Scamacca-Atalanta, the striker landed in Rome: visits and signing

Gianluca Scam he chose Atalanta and has already landed at Roma. Former striker Sassuolo is ready to go back in A league after a year of ups and downs al West Ham in Premier League. Some injuries, especially in the season finale, did not allow him to be decisive in key challenges such as the final Conference League won by the Hammers against the Fiorentina.

After a year, the class of ’99 wanted to turn the page and return to Italy where the call was strong and on whose name much was said about various clubs. From the Roma al Milan until all’Inter, in the last few days it seemed to be very close to buying it, but in the end it was mocked by Atalanta. The blue forward left England for Rome where he will land and undergo medical tests before signing the contract with the Bergamo team.

