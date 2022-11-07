The number of bishops or former bishops under investigation in France for sexual violence rises to eleven.

After speaking of nine bishops, the France Presse agency now speaks of a total of eleven senior prelates subject to a judicial procedure or a canon law procedure within the Church.

Data collected on the basis of information provided today at a press conference in Lourdes by the president of the French bishops’ conference, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort. Among these, Moulins-Beaufort specified, there is also the former cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, former bishop of Bordeaux, who recognized a “reprehensible” attitude on a minor of 14, 35 years ago as well as the former bishop of Créteil, Michel Santier, already sanctioned in 2021 by the Vatican authorities for “spiritual abuses that led to voyeurism on two men of age” in the 1990s.

The silence around the sanction of the high prelate has caused protests from the Catholic world and associations in aid of the victims of abuse in the Church in recent weeks. Without going into specifics, Moulins-Beaufort insisted “on the great diversity of situations, of the facts perpetrated or accused “to eleven bishops from across the Alps.

The 120 members of the CEF have met since Thursday in Lourdes as part of the autumn plenary assembly. Among the objectives, that of working on “concrete proposals” to improve the communication and transparency of the canonical measures (of ecclesiastical law) taken against the prelates involved in acts of sexual violence.