Only in the last plenary, that of November, the vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, (S&d), now in custody in the context of a corruption investigation by Qatar, defended the progress of the Gulf country in the ambit rights in view of the current World Cup. «Today the World Cup in Qatar is proof, in reality, of how sports diplomacy can bring about a historic transformation of a country with reforms that have inspired the Arab world. I alone said that Qatar is at the forefront of workers’ rights, abolishing the kafala and reducing the minimum wage. Despite the challenges that even European companies are denying themselves in enforcing these laws, they have committed to a vision by choice and have opened up to the world. However, some here are calling for you to discriminate against them. They mistreat them and accuse anyone who talks to them or engages in confrontation of corruption. But still, they take their gas. However, they have their own companies that make billions there,” she said in her speech in Strasbourg.

And again: «I received lessons as a Greek and I remind all of us that we have thousands of deaths due to our failure to legally migrate to Europe. We can promote our values ​​but we don’t have the moral right to lecture for cheap media attention. And we never impose our way, we respect them, even without LNG », she added. “They are a new generation of intelligent and highly educated people. They helped us reduce tension with Turkey. They helped us with Afghanistan to save activists, children, women. They helped us. And they are peace negotiators. They are good neighbors and partners. We can help each other to overcome shortcomings. They’ve already achieved the impossible.”

Now Kaili is in custody, as part of the corruption investigation which tells of bribes paid by Qatar to influence decisions in his favor. And as the hours go by, the allegations become more serious: according to the Belgian newspaper L’Echo, “sacks of banknotes” were found at his home. One more piece, for a scandal that involved, above all, the Socialist group. The investigations, which began this summer, led to the arrest of four Italians, including the former MEP of the Democratic Party and Article 1 Antonio Panzeri and Luca Visentini, for several years at the head of the European trade unions. The investigations led to sixteen searches carried out by the judicial police in fourteen different addresses, in different districts of Brussels. At Panzeri’s house, 600 thousand euros in cash would have been found. And in Calusco d’Adda Panzeri’s wife and daughter were also arrested as part of the investigation and taken to prison in Bergamo.

The other two Italians arrested in Brussels are Francesco Giorgi, parliamentary assistant of the Socialists and companion of Kaili, and Niccolò Figà-Talamanca, of the NGO No Peace Without Justice. Panzeri and Visentini are two familiar faces in Brussels circles. The former was a MEP from 2004 to 2019 after a past as a trade unionist in the CGIL. The second was the head of ETUC, the Confederation of European Trade Unions, for eleven years. And it was just a few days ago that he was elected secretary general of the International Trade Union Confedaration, the world confederation of trade unions. Panzeri and Visentini, in addition to the constant attendance with the Eurochamber, have another thing in common: the commitment to human rights. In fact, both are linked to the NGO Fight Impunity, founded by the same former Lombard MEP in 2019. And it is precisely on the basis of the protection of human rights, especially with the approach of the World Cup, that the relationship with Qatar may have developed.

Former MEP Antonio Panzeri “is suspected” of having intervened “politically with the members” who work in the European Parliament “for the benefit of Qatar and Morocco, opposed to the payment”. This can be read in one of the acts of the Brussels investigation for “corruption of officials and members of the bodies of the European Community and of foreign states, money laundering and criminal conspiracy”. In the document it is written that in any case the “presumption of innocence” applies.