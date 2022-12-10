Home World Scandal in the European Parliament, the takeover of Panzeri and Visentini, who ended up in prison for corruption
Scandal in the European Parliament, the takeover of Panzeri and Visentini, who ended up in prison for corruption

MILANO

One, in the years of Berlusconi reigning was the face of the Milanese left that opposed the knight of Arcore. Today the storm overwhelmed him together with his wife and daughter (arrested yesterday in Bergamo). The other, a few days ago had become the head of the largest trade union confederation in the world. Antonio Panzeri, a CGIL man who in 2009 wanted “a Europe capable of overcoming the selfishness of national governments”, a former MEP of the Democratic Party and Luca Visentini, a former UIL trade unionist from Friuli Venenzia Giulia, are the two Italians who ended up in handcuffs in Qatar corruption investigation by Belgian authorities. And he is not a good figure for the country and for the union. Panzeri, from Bergamo from Riviera d’Adda, born in 1955, with a past in the PCI and in the trade union, from 1995 to 2003 he was secretary of the Milan Chamber of Labour. He becomes so important that he is a candidate to lead the CGIL in place of Sergio Cofferati. Guglielmo Epifani will be preferred to him. But Panzeri quickly consoled himself by becoming “mister Preferences” in 2004 for the Olive tree in the North West constituency with as many as 105,000 votes which allowed him to enter the European Parliament for the first time. He becomes vice-president of the Employment and Social Affairs commission of the Eurochamber, substitute member of the commission for the internal market and consumer protection and is part of the Delegation for relations with the USA and Japan. He joined the Democratic Party in 2007, the year of its foundation, only to leave the Nazarene party in 2017 to join Article 1 and then the electoral list “Free and equal”. He was reconfirmed in Brussels in 2009 to lead relations with the Maghreb. Five years later, with over 77,000 preferences, he also won the third legislature in Brussels.

From here, in 2019 he founded the NGO “Fight impunity” of which he is director, whose board includes figures from Italian and international politics such as Emma Bonino, former minister and European commissioner, Federica Mogherini, former EU High Representative, Dimitri Avramopulos, former European Commissioner for Home Affairs and former French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve. His Brussels-based non-profit organization promotes “the fight against impunity for serious human rights violations and crimes against humanity”.

Luca Visentini, on the other hand, 53 years old, little known in Italy, has a past in the Uil of Friuli Venenzia Giulia, became general secretary of the Etuc (European Confederation of Trade Unions) in 2015, reconfirmed in 2019. Then the big leap a few days ago, becoming the most powerful trade unionist in the world, i.e. general secretary of the Ituc, the largest trade union confederation on the planet.

