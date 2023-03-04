Home World Scandal in the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment
World

Scandal in the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment

by admin
Scandal in the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment

During the final night of the Eurovision Song Contest ’23, there was an inappropriate scene backstage caused by members of Gypsy’s team.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

Gypsy’s support, including his boyfriend, who appeared in front of the cameras for the first time, she behaved unpleasantly towards the journalists, so security also reacted. In addition to his collaborators, his partner, who allegedly insulted representatives of the seventh force, was kicked out of the studio.

As reported by the media, certain media crews were attacked from Gypsy’s team, they showed the middle finger and hit the camera, and after they made a scene and were kicked out, they apologized.

Source: Telegraf

The scandals allegedly started even before the start of the festival when a member of the team “was furious with the journalists and prevented them from working”, writes Telegraf.

“I have never seen such unprofessional and arrogant behavior until now. The shameful insults that one member of Gipsy’s team sent to journalists is extremely simple and horrible behavior,” said one journalist.

Source: Courier

(WORLD/Telegraf.rs, Blic)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Pandemic, migrations and the Middle East in the conversation between the Pope and Ursula von der Leyen

You may also like

Bogdanović is leaving Atlanta Sport

The police turned on the rotation to take...

Monza wins again, Ciurria and Izzo defeat Empoli

Texas, mother stabs to death three children and...

ChatGPT abuses and plagiarism | MobIT

C’è Posta Per Te, Maria thanks her audience...

Tragedy in the USA: mother stabs to death...

Kristina Radenković Song for Eurovision slip | Entertainment

Europe is already experiencing a record drought. “And...

What Popes have taught about fasting – Vatican...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy