During the final night of the Eurovision Song Contest ’23, there was an inappropriate scene backstage caused by members of Gypsy’s team.

Gypsy’s support, including his boyfriend, who appeared in front of the cameras for the first time, she behaved unpleasantly towards the journalists, so security also reacted. In addition to his collaborators, his partner, who allegedly insulted representatives of the seventh force, was kicked out of the studio.

As reported by the media, certain media crews were attacked from Gypsy’s team, they showed the middle finger and hit the camera, and after they made a scene and were kicked out, they apologized.

The scandals allegedly started even before the start of the festival when a member of the team “was furious with the journalists and prevented them from working”, writes Telegraf.

“I have never seen such unprofessional and arrogant behavior until now. The shameful insults that one member of Gipsy’s team sent to journalists is extremely simple and horrible behavior,” said one journalist.

