SCANDAL – KARLOS ALKARAZ FILMED ĐOKOVIĆ’S TRAINING! Spaniard wreaks havoc at Wimbledon: “There are a lot of shots of him…” | Sport

The Spanish tennis player found a very clumsy explanation for his father’s actions.

Source: Profimedia

A big scandal happened at Wimbledon a few days ago, when Carlos Alcaraz’s father “passed by” decided to record the best tennis practice in history. Novak Đoković was preparing for the end of the tournament, and the Spaniard recorded certain details with the eye of the camera, so that later he would have the opportunity to see what the best Serbian athlete is doing.

Novak Djokovic protested, but at that moment nothing more could be done. It seemed that the passions had calmed down, until Carlos Alcaraz admitted what happened at the conference after reaching the semi-finals of the Grand Slam! According to the current number one on the ATP list, his father was filming, but that is no advantage!

“Probably. My father is a big fan of tennis. He doesn’t just watch my matches… He watches the training of all the tennis players. Knowing that he had the opportunity to watch Djokovic live, it is probably true“, Alkaraz said after trying to make a camera with his fingers and added: “I don’t think it’s an advantage. There are many recordings of Djokovic on every platform. It seems to me that it is not an advantage.”



See description

SCANDAL – KARLOS ALKARAZ FILMED ĐOKOVIĆ’S TRAINING! The Spaniard caused CHAOS at Wimbledon: “There are many shots of him…”

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 1 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 2 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 3 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 4 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 5 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 6 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 7 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 8 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 9 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 10 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 11 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 12 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 13 / 13

On the other hand, Novak was not comfortable. “That’s the situation, the circumstances are such that we don’t have privacy during training, although sometimes I would like to have more privacy, because it gives me the opportunity to try some things, to communicate more clearly with my team. The fact is that you are not completely relaxed in training, you know that the referees are there, that they are looking over your shoulder, that they are watching what you are doing, every shot is measured, evaluated and evaluated,” Djokovic said.

We remind you that, apart from fighting for the trophy at the third Grand Slam of the season, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have another important battle. Both of them secured the semi-finals of the tournament in London, and the one who “goes further” in this tournament will be the world number one. Alkaraz currently holds that position, but Djokovic has a good chance ahead of him because he did not play on the American tour last season.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:14 Novak Djokovic waves to Wimbledon fans Source: Twitter/wild_shutterbug

Izvor: Twitter/wild_shutterbug

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

