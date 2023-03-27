Man and woman were created for each other’s existence. The Scandinavian Conference of Bishops emphasizes this in a pastoral letter. The bishops’ conference is concerned, given that the rainbow group “proposes a vision of humanity that is divorced from the integrity of the human body, as if gender were an accident”.

(Vatican News Network)The Scandinavian Bishops’ Conference publishes a pastoral letter on human gender. In a pastoral letter, the bishops’ conference articulates the Church’s position on several issues raised by the “political and cultural” movement marked by the rainbow. The prelates of the bishops began by stating that the Church condemns any unjust discrimination, including on the basis of gender or sexual orientation: “We recognize that the ideals of this movement have their nobility. When talking about the dignity of every human being and its being We share our desire to see.” However, the bishops disagree “when the movement proposes a view of humanity that is divorced from the integrity of the human body, as if gender were an accident”.

The pastoral letter pointed out that when such a view is imposed on children, it is like a proven truth rather than a bold assumption. When such a view is imposed on minors, it is like a heavy burden. The bishops voiced their disapproval when the people decided for themselves.

Society places great emphasis on the issue of the body, but actually treats it flippantly, rejecting the body as a marker of identity and thus arguing that the only personal characteristics are the result of subjective self-perception. Scandinavian bishops are deeply concerned about this social phenomenon. The crux of the concern is that people construct themselves in self-image without considering that we are created in God’s image. This image of God in humanity reveals the “complementarity of man and woman”. The bishops reiterate that “man and woman were created to exist in each other: it is an imperative to procreate, dependent on this interrelationship sanctified in the marital union”.

In addition, the bishops also pointed out in the pastoral letter that “a Catholic encounters circumstances that prevent him from receiving Holy Communion for a certain period of time. He does not cease to be a member of the Church for this reason”. Each of us has a journey out of the valley, but we are never alone.

Returning to the symbol of the rainbow, the bishops said that the rainbow symbolizes a living covenant between the Creator and creation, and Christians must not reduce the symbol of the rainbow to something less than this covenant. What we need are deep roots, not ephemeral theories: “So we try to apply the basic principles of Christian anthropology and approach those who feel out of place with friendship and respect.”

Many people are confused by the traditional teaching of the Christian faith on gender. The bishop advises them to recognize the call and promise of Christ, to gain a deeper understanding through the Bible and prayer, “and not just rely on bits and pieces of information here and there. “.

The bishops call on everyone to participate in the life of the Church and thus broaden their horizons. “We can make a valuable contribution if we restore the sacramental character of gender in God’s plan, the beauty of Christian chastity, the joy of friendship”. The Scandinavian bishops finally concluded that the point of the teaching of the Church is not to reduce love, but to practice it.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn