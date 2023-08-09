SCANIA Inauguration of the strategic dealership along the Adriatic coast – Companies

As anticipated, the Scania Adriatica dealership and the Turbo Car workshop were inaugurated in Cattolica on 29 July.

Along the Adriatic ridge, a strategic territory for the logistic flow of large companies that move goods between Northern and Southern Italy, the Scania Adriatica district was born to offer the territory assistance and maintenance services in continuous evolution with new commercial figures and new offices .

In particular, the experience of Michele Marchetti (General Manager, Scania Adriatica & Scania Commerciale), of the sales team, made up of Dario Bettini, Stefano Succi, Giampiero Seghetta and Mirko Falò, and of the Service Manager Marco Francucci will enhance the new headquarters in Catholic.

Inside the 3000 square meters of the building, in addition to the offices of the dealership and the areas dedicated to welcoming and advising customers, there is a large space dedicated to the workshop, the heart of the structure. The entire complex has been designed according to Scania’s strict Operating Standards, to offer high levels of quality of service, in a standardized way, thus offering the customer the guarantee of the same Scania experience wherever they are.

“On 29 July 1992 I opened the first workshop in Pietracuta. After 30 years of experience, my goal and that of my team has remained the same: to build and maintain a relationship of trust and constant dialogue with each client over time. This means being always present and also ready for the future, with particular attention to the innovation and sustainability of the solutions we offer. I am proud to have reached this milestone and I thank all my customers for having accompanied me this far”, declares Paolo Guerra, owner of the Turbo Car Workshop in Cattolica.

“This new start in the Adriatic backbone represents Scania’s determination to be ever closer to its customers. We are proud to open the new Scania Adriatica dealership and the new Turbo Car workshop together with Paolo Guerra because these organizations will undoubtedly guarantee a high level of quality in all services, from assistance and maintenance of engines, buses and trucks, to financial solutions and insurance,” says Enrique Enrich, President and CEO of Scania Italy.

Of the 16 dealerships present throughout the country, Scania Adriatica joins the group of districts managed directly by Scania Italia which includes Scania Commerciale, Scania Milano and Scania Piemonte. The following authorized workshops will be part of the new district: Star Diesel Service in Ravenna (RA), Rossi Scanservice in Faenza (RA), Truck Center in Forlì (FC), Ricci Tir Service in Cesena (FC), Turbo Car Pietracuta (RN) and Turbo Car Cattolica (RN), Tir Car in Pesaro (PU), Scandia Marche Service in Pollenza (MC), Pierantozzi Mechanical Workshop in Ascoli Piceno (AP), Diesel Mechanics in Mosciano Sant’Angelo (TE), Adriatruck in Fossacesia (CH).

