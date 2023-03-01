Scania confirms its presence at LetExpo 2023, the second edition of an event promoted by ALIS dedicated to the world of logistics, transport and business services scheduled at Veronafiere from 8 to 11 March. In an exhibition space in Hall 4 (stand C3), Scania will exhibit the Super A4X2NB road tractor which, belonging to the new Scania generation of 13-litre trucks, represents one of the manufacturer’s leading exponents for sustainable transport. In fact, with a thermal efficiency of 50% and fuel savings of at least 8%, Scania Super stands out for its increased uptime and optimization of maintenance intervals.

Scania’s goal is to lead the change towards an increasingly sustainable mobility and economy, by virtue of a broad portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, from Super to vehicles powered by biofuels and alternative traction, and from a range of services finance and assistance tailored to each client. These issues will be explored by the President and Chief Executive Officer – Enrique Enrich during the conference: “Energy transition: the role of operators and manufacturers”, scheduled for Thursday 9 March at 15:00 in the “Casa ALIS” area ( Pavilion 6).