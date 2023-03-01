Home World SCANIA / LetExpo 2023: the Griffin at Veronafiere for sustainable transport and mobility – Companies
Scania confirms its presence at LetExpo 2023, the second edition of an event promoted by ALIS dedicated to the world of logistics, transport and business services scheduled at Veronafiere from 8 to 11 March. In an exhibition space in Hall 4 (stand C3), Scania will exhibit the Super A4X2NB road tractor which, belonging to the new Scania generation of 13-litre trucks, represents one of the manufacturer’s leading exponents for sustainable transport. In fact, with a thermal efficiency of 50% and fuel savings of at least 8%, Scania Super stands out for its increased uptime and optimization of maintenance intervals.
Scania’s goal is to lead the change towards an increasingly sustainable mobility and economy, by virtue of a broad portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, from Super to vehicles powered by biofuels and alternative traction, and from a range of services finance and assistance tailored to each client. These issues will be explored by the President and Chief Executive Officer – Enrique Enrich during the conference: “Energy transition: the role of operators and manufacturers”, scheduled for Thursday 9 March at 15:00 in the “Casa ALIS” area ( Pavilion 6).

